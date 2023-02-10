Investigation of unauthorized feeding at North Fort Myers eagle nest turned over to federal agency

An investigation into someone leaving food near the tree in North Fort Myers where an eagle nest is located has been turned over to the federal government.

An initial investigation into feeding activities involving the nest of breeding eagles Harriet and M15 along Bayshore Road was conducted by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The FWC confirmed Friday that the investigation has been passed to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Harriet's absence since late Feb. 2 has raised concerns and comments from the thousands of online viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

Some observers from the website and elsewhere had made suggestions about placing food at the nesting tree and other recommendations, some of which go against federal laws governing protected species. Such activity can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year, or both.

Suibmitted / Special to WGCU The disappearance of Harriett from the nest over a week ago prompted some people to bring food to the site and access a fenced in area around the nesting tree. Sunday afternoon one person could be seen at the nest site, inside the fence and placing something at the base of the nesting tree, and area that is private property and off-limits to anyone not authorized to be there.

Some of the photographers who gather outside the fence at the nesting site have captured images of one of the people who trespassed the fenced-in area and the photos have been turned over to the FWC.

Another person posted on Facebook that food actually was placed at the nesting tree: "Helping M15 - UPDATE 2/5 - M15 ate food from the pasture put there by loving friends of H&M. M ate a much needed meal without leaving the pasture as I said would work & I would do myself if I was there! All 3 Eagles ate dinner. M is one step closer to saving his babies."

An FWC official Monday said they are investigating the activity: "Feeding eagles is specifically prohibited under the state’s eagle rule (68A-16.002 FAC). This situation is under investigation by law enforcement," Carly Jones from the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Jones added that, in the past, the FWC has deferred to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service and the local permitted eagle rehab facility about when it is appropriate to intervene in events at a nest (e.g. injuries, abandonment, illness).

"FWC is currently working with partners to determine if and how intervention at the nest is necessary," she said.

That investigation is now with the USF&WS.

