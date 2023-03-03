Collier County issues burn ban due to abnormally dry conditions

A burn ban has been authorized in Collier County, effective Saturday and until further notice, due to abnormally dry environmental conditions.

The ban, authorized by the Collier County Board of County Commissioners, prohibits open burning, which is any outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations. The ban comes under Collier County Ordinance 2009-23, allowing the County Manager to recommend an immediate ban of outdoor burning and outdoor ignition sources during extreme drought conditions.

The decision came after consultation between the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Weather Service.

The group jointly identified a need to have a burning ban become effective immediately after certain environmental conditions were met, including abnormally dry conditions that are expected to linger through the end of March.

The ban includes all unincorporated Collier County, but exempts all commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial or commercial environments that are part of the manufacturing or some type of assembly process, and those burning activities regulated by the Florida Forest Service. This ban presently has no impact on the retail sales of fireworks, although the discharge of fireworks, sparklers and incendiary devices is prohibited.

In addition, outdoor grills, stoves, cookers and smokers may be used in the preparation of food if the cooking fire is controlled and attended to. All outdoor cooking areas shall be free of burnable materials within an area having a circumference of three feet beyond the nearest edge of the cooking fire.

Violation of the order, if it is found to cause irreparable or irreversible damage, can be up to $15,000.

For more information, call 311 or (239) 252-8999.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.