Lee County makes update on opening Captiva beach

The Alison Hagerup Beach Park on Captiva will reopen on March 11. The county site, managed by the Captiva Erosion Prevention District, was slated to open March 10 originally. The district will be charging for parking at the site.

For more information about the site, visit www.leegov.com/parks/beaches/alisonhagerup.

Lynn Hall Memorial Park, San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, Bonita Beach Park and Bonita Beach Accesses 1 to 10 reopened March 4. Boca Grande Beach Accesses and Dog Beach opened March 1.

Those looking to head to any of these locations, which had been originally set to reopen later this spring, are reminded that they have not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions. There will be no charge for beach parking until further notice.

Bowditch Point Park and Crescent Beach Family Park remain closed as work to reopen them continues.

For more information on additional openings and available amenities, visit the Park Progress Map tool at www.leeparks.org. For Hurricane Ian information, visit www.leegov.com/storm.

