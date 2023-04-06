Cypress Trail fire in Collier County expands to over 4,500 acres; reported burning close to I-75

A fire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve bordering I-75 in Collier County grew by more than 50 percent since Wednesday and was now burning more than 4,500 acres.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported late Thursday that the fire in the Cypress Trail area had expanded its boundaries by 52.9 percent and was active in 4,587 acres.

Preserve officials were notified of a wildfire in the northern portion of the preserve, approximately one mile north of I-75 around mile marker 68 on Tuesday.

FDOT / Special to WGCU The Florida Highway Patrol reported they were monitoring the status of fire and visibility. As of 9 p.m. All lanes of I-75 remained open.

The Cypress Trail Wildfire said the fire was burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine.

South Florida fire and aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Preserve officials issued a temporary trail closure to promote safety during the current wildfire activity effective Wednesday. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas:

Closures Include: All trails, campgrounds and roadways

West of Nobles Grade

North of I75

East of Highway 29

South of Northern Preserve Boundary

Campgrounds Closures:

Bear Island Campground

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trail Closures Include:

Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit

The following adjacent areas will remain open: Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

The FHP cautioned that wildfires, smoke, fog and heavy rain can all lower visibility on the roads. It is important for motorist to drive as safely as possible in these conditions.



DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.



on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility. SLOW DOWN – and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.



– and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog. WATCH OUT for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open you window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.



for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open you window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see. REDUCE THE DISTRACTIONS in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required.



in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required. USE WIPERS AND DEFROSTERS liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield.



liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield. USE THE RIGHT EDGE of the road or painted road markings as a guide.



of the road or painted road markings as a guide. BE PATIENT avoid passing and/or changing lanes.



avoid passing and/or changing lanes. SIGNAL TURNS well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.



well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop. DO NOT STOP on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.

