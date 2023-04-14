Red-bellied woodpecker makes itself at home on campus

The red-bellied woodpecker is the most common woodpecker in Florida. Over the years they have been found to have adapted well to more urban environments and can be found in just about any habitat type from as far south as Florida and along the East coast all the way up to Canada.

It’s bright red head and black and white barring on the back alert you to it’s presence. Light warm brown on the sides of the head, breast, and belly can also be seen. Males are usually found with red on the nape and crown, while females only on the nape.

Red-bellied woodpecker eats an afternoon snack on FGCU campus

Red-bellied woodpeckers have a mixed diet that includes invertebrates and plant-based food. They eat spiders, beetles, acorns, berries, and seeds. They can even eat small lizards if they can catch them. Typical woodpeckers hitch along trunks and branches where they peel off bark or drill into the wood for insects, beetles, or ant larvae.

They breed in early April through mid-September and ca lay 2-6 white round eggs. It takes about 38 days from egg-laying (incubation period 12 days, nestling period 26 days) until fledging.

Information from avianreport.com

Andrea Melendez / WGCU A red-bellied woodpecker hopped around the trees Thursday afternoon on the campus of FGCU. Common to Florida, this male woodpecker fed on ants and larva found in the trees.

