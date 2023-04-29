'High risk' of rip tides along Southwest Florida beaches throughout this weekend

The National Weather Service is warning of a “high risk” of potentially deadly rip tides along beaches in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, and Manatee counties this weekend.

“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers,” the NWS wrote. “Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.”

A wide swath of heavy showers with high winds and lightning is moving from west to east over the Florida Peninsula this weekend, driving winds and water onshore, which can help rip tides form as more water rushes back into the gulf.

A tornado watch is also in effect for Sarasota County until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A rip tide can topple even adults in very shallow water and pull a person quickly away from the beach. The worst thing to do is to immediately try and fight the current and swim straight back to shore.

If you realize you have are being swept away from shore in a rip tide remain calm. Yell for help and wave your arms but don't tire yourself out. Stay afloat while waiting for help.

If no help is available, don’t panic. Keep your head above the water until the pull of the current away from shore lessens, then swim parallel to the shore to get clear of the current. At that point swim diagonally back to shore or, if exhausted, float and allow the waves to carry you back toward the beach.

The best way to stay safe from rip currents is to avoid being caught in one.

Be aware of their presence and avoid swimming in those areas. Always swim near a lifeguard, and heed any warning signs or the red flags that warn of dangerous surf conditions like unsafe currents.

Florida’s Gulf Coast is particularly susceptible to rip currents due to its shallow waters and flat coastline. Gulf Coast rip currents are often characterized by their narrow size and fast speed, making them difficult for even experienced swimmers to escape.

The primary source of rip currents on the Gulf Coast is the movement of waves breaking on the shore. As waves come in, they create channels of water that flow back out to sea. If these channels converge in a particular area, they can create a rip current.

To learn more about how to avoid getting caught in a rip current click here. If pulled from shore by a rip tide, click here to learn how to escape it.

