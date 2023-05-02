Wildfire in Big Cypress prompts section of trails, roads closed

OCHOPEE – A wildfire discovered Monday in Big Cypress National Preserve, just west of the Blue Loop portion of the Florida Trail, has prompted a closure of certain trails and roads.

The Sandy Wildfire is currently estimated to be about 50 acres, burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine. South Florida Fire & Aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary trail closure to promote visitor safety during current wildfire activity effective immediately, May 2nd, 2023. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas, to include all trails and roadways:

West of 11 Mile Road

North of US41

East of Monument Trail

South of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail, and Lost Dog

Trail closures:

Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I75 (MM63) including all campsites

The following adjacent areas will remain open:

Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.



The public will be advised of the termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas. For additional updates and closures, please visit nps.gov/bicy for park alerts or fire updates.

