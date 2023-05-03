Fire crews providing structure protection on Big Cypress blaze

A wildfire that has grown to nearly 700 acres on the Big Cypress National Preserve has fire crews focusing on saving threatened multiple private structures.

Information from the U.S. National Park Service said fire crews on what is being called the Sandy Fire completed suppression burn out operations around several cabins and outbuildings on Wednesday, limiting the fuel around in-holder property and creating a barrier to stop the wildfire from burning onto private lands.

"Our highest priority is protecting private structures as well as the numerous natural and cultural resources in the area." say Patrick Edwards, Sandy Fire Incident Commander Trainee.

Terrain and land features make the area surrounding the fire difficult to access, however crews continue to progress, the park service said.

Fire managers have developed a full suppression strategy, utilizing ground and aviation resources to complete direct and indirect attack as well as point protection. The fire is currently 690 acres and actively burning in pines, prairie, and palmetto.

So far smoke impacts have been limited, however an incoming cold front may cause smoke impacts to some roads. Travelers should use caution when in the area.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog to ensure the safety of the public and allow firefighters to work without impediment.

