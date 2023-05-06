Sandy Fire on Big Cypress NP grows to nearly 5,500 acres

A wildfire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve in eastern Collier County has now grown to nearly 5,500 acres with dry fuels, low relative humidity and several private structures in the area making firefighting progress difficult over the last several days.

The blaze, called the Sandy Fire, was discovered encompassing 50-acres on Monday east of the Oasis Trail, Sandy Wildfire Information Officer Riki Hoopes said. As of Friday night the fire was at 5,483 acres.

Hoopes, a spokesman for the U.S. National Parks Service, said crews continue to conduct suppression burn-out operations to contain the fire east of Monument Trail and west of Oasis Trail.

She said spot fires east of Oasis Trail slowed suppression efforts Friday as ground and air resources worked to contain fire spread.

Matt Counts / Special to WGCU Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve

Crews will continue direct and indirect suppression tactics to improve containment on the east, north and west perimeters of the fire tomorrow, Hoopes said. Safely protecting structures, natural and cultural resources remains the primary objective.

Evacuations possible at Big Cypress

Potential evacuations remain possible, Hoopes said, with Phase One of the Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan still in effect. Fire managers continue to monitor fire behavior and residents will be notified by fire managers if the evacuation phase is upgraded.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog to ensure the safety of the public and allow firefighters to work without impediment.

