City of Sanibel sets household chemical waste collection event

City of Sanibel residents will be able to safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids, and pool chemicals on June 7.

The collection event, hosted in partnership with Lee County Solid Waste, will be held from 9AM - 1PM at the Sanibel Library located at 770 Dunlop Road.

Drop off is an easy, drive-through process available to all residents at no charge.

The HCW collection is part of the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Sanibel and Lee County to provide residents convenient and responsible disposal of chemicals that might otherwise be harmful to people and the environment.

The June 7th event is for collection of residential chemical waste. Businesses that need chemical waste disposal may call 239-533-8000 to schedule an appointment for the monthly business collection held at the county’s permanent Household Chemical Waste drop-off location, which is off Metro Parkway in south Fort Myers at 6441 Topaz Court.

The following items are NOT chemical waste:



Empty paint cans and dried paint

Empty automotive fluid containers, etc.

Small-engine equipment such as pressure washers, lawnmowers, weed eaters, etc.

Small electronic parts such as routers, mice, keyboards, etc.

Tires

Small appliances

The items listed above can all be set out with your regular household garbage.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.\