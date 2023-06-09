SWFL Eagle Cam web site to stay active until the end of June

The operators of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam have decided to continue operating the video feed for the site through the end of June, mainly due to the remaining eaglet E22 still hanging near the Bayshore Road nest.

On Thursday the site's operators posted the following on Facebook: "Because of E22’s continued presence in the nest area and the uncertainty of M15’s next moves as an unmated male, The SWFEC Cameras will remain streaming until the end of June or until we lose power due to summer storms."

A farewell chat is scheduled for today, June 9, at 5 p.m. After the final chat, the SWFEC will pause moderated chats and limit panning/zooming efforts to give the site's volunteer team a much needed break.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginny Pritchett McSpadden, in a special Gulf Coast Life broadcast in May, said that once it was safe to remove the cameras, there would be maintenance performed to get all cameras back up and running. A malfunction has limited camera views available this year.

McSpadden said that plans are to reinstall the cameras in the nest tree before the 2023-2024 nesting season and hope for a Season 12 with M15 and a new mate or another mated Eagle.

