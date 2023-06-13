Big Cypress National Preserve prescribed fire area expanded

A planned prescribed fire area in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve has been expanded to include a northwestern portion of the Airplane region.

Temporary trail closures are in effect to promote visitor safety during prescribed fire activity currently being conducted and continuing through June 18, 2023. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

Temporary closures include all areas within the fire perimeter including the following trails:

TRU 62

TRU 62E

TRU 61

TRU 61W

TRU 8

TRU 8W

TRU 6

TRU 6W

Concho Billie Trail (only where it is interior of the burn unit, see map)

TRU 65

TRU 66

TRU 68

TRU 1

TRU 67

TRU 70

TRU 69

TRU 71

TRU 2

TRU 3

TRU 72

TRU 4

TRU 4S

TRU 5

TRU 75

The following adjacent areas will remain open:

Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

This closure is necessary for maintaining public safety during prescribed fire operations. If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

