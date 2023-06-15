Volunteers invited to plant native flowers at W.P. Franklin South area

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is inviting the public to participate in a day of service June 24 at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam South Recreation Area near Alva during National Pollinator Week.

The Corps is looking for 100 or more volunteers of all ages, for any amount of time, to plant nearly 9,000 Florida native pollinator wildflowers and grasses from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

“We’d like to extend a warm welcome to volunteers of all ages to help us plant Florida native wildflowers and pollinator grasses at the W.P. Franklin South Recreation Area as part of our Engineering with Nature Program, which is in its second year at this location. It’s an important effort to reforest roughly 8.5 - acres of open land to create a natural habitat.” Greg Jones, chief of the South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston. “We are excited about this project and what it means to the community -- to have a place to visit native Florida habitat and experience the wildlife that comes along with it. Providing educational and recreational opportunities is an important part of our overall Recreation Program.”

The area held the first planting day last year, on September 24, National Public Lands Day, when 90 volunteers came out and planted nearly 3,000 native trees in the first phase of an effort to reforest a large open grassy field at the W.P. Franklin Recreation Area as part of our Engineering with Nature Project

"The canopy trees that our volunteers planted last year have been established, and now we are working on filling in the understory with native pollinator plants,” Megan Meyer Parsons, Natural Resource Specialist, said. “Everyone who comes out will be delighted to see butterflies and other pollinators already using some of the wildflowers that our volunteers have already planted. We will need a lot of volunteers to get nearly 9,000 plants into the ground in one day, so we hope you will join us. We will be planting native wildflowers such as Tropical Sage, Black-eyed Susan, Coreopsis, Eastern Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Milkweed, Blanket Flower, Sunshine Mimosa, and grasses like Wiregrass, Muhly Grass, and Sand Cordgrass, and many more.”

The W.P. Franklin South Recreation Area is at 1661 S. Franklin Lock Road, Alva.

Those planning to come should submit an RSVP to Natural Resources Specialist Megan Meyer Parsons at 863-840-8598, or Megan.L.Meyer@usace.army.mil.

FILE / WGCU Volunteers will plant nearly 9,000 native pollinator wildflowers and grasses at the W.P. Franklin Recreation Area during Pollinator Week on June 24, in the second phase of plantings to reforest an 8.5 acre open field as part of the Engineering with Nature Program.

DIRECTIONS / INFORMATION

NOTE: if using mobile navigation, use the 1661 S. Franklin Lock Road, Alva, Florida 33920 address, which is accessed from Highway 80 on the SOUTH side of the Caloosahatchee River. The Recreation Area is not accessible from the north side of the river.

From I-75, take Exit 141 (Highway 80-Ft. Myers/LaBelle). Travel east 2.4 miles past Highway 31 to Old Olga Road. Turn left on Old Olga Road and travel 2.2 miles to the W.P. Franklin Lock Recreation Area entrance road, turn left and follow to recreation area at 1661 S. Franklin Lock Road, Alva, Florida 33920.

From LaBelle, travel west on Highway 80, 5.5 miles past the intersection with Highway 884. Turn right onto Old Olga Road, travel 0.3 miles to the W.P. Franklin Lock Recreation Area entrance road, turn right and follow to recreation area at 1661 S. Franklin Lock Road, Alva, Florida 33920.

WHAT TO WEAR: Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are appropriate for digging and getting dirty. Please bring a pair of gloves to protect your hands if you have them. We can provide a pair of gloves if needed.

WHAT TO BRING: Make sure you wear sunscreen, a hat, and any other sun protection you may need. Bring plenty of water and a packed lunch, however water will also be provided.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Tree planting will be held rain or shine. All volunteers are required to review an Activity Hazard Analysis (AHA) and sign volunteer forms prior to the event. On the day of the event, you will be assigned to a team based on which activity you will be helping with. Breaks can be taken whenever needed, and there will be access to shade tents and restrooms.

For more about the Engineering with Nature Project initiated at W.P. Franklin South Recreation Area in 2022, see: https://ewn.erdc.dren.mil/?p=8712

National Pollinator Week is June 19-25, 2023. For more information visit: https://www.pollinator.org/pollinator-week/pollinator-week-resources

Pollinator Facts

Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and bats, provide 1 out of 3 bites of food we eat. Say thanks by planting native plants, supporting local farmers, and educating others about the importance of pollinators.



About 75% of all flowering plant species need animal pollinators for reproduction. As a result, pollinators contribute to ecosystem health and a sustainable food supply.

(credit: Pollinator Partnership)

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.