Water Quality Report: Puschel Preserve restoration continues

WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR JULY 2, 2023

The folks at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation are, once again, doing things right.

Prior to Hurricane Ian’s eye moving over the islands last September, SCCF had been working to strip Puschel Preserve of exotic, invasive trees and plants in a larger effort to restore the land to its native condition, which has a lot to do with filtering and storing water for plants, wildlife, and the greater good of that ecosystem.

As storm debris started to be cleaned up, and everyone realized what a huge job it was going to be, SCCF offered to pause the restoration of the preserve so it could be used for a processing site.

And so it remained until recently.

Now the restoration efforts at Puschel Preserve are on once again. The progress is swift. And it’s (almost) all about the water, where it’s going, what’s using it, and how clean it stays.

“Contractors have cleaned up any construction and demolition debris from the hurricane on the site,” said Chris Lechowicz, SCCF’s director of wildlife and management. “And have removed a good percentage of organic debris from the parcel to allow replanting while leaving enough for wildlife to shelter.”

SCCF / WGCU Restoration efforts at Puschel Preserve are on once again after site was used as a debris collection area after Hurricane Ian

American bald eagles were perhaps the swiftest to rebuild their destroyed nests after Ian. A pair rebuilding at Puschel right after the hurricane almost stopped it from being used as a collection site, but the commotion didn’t seem to bother the birds so on it went. And on. And on. And on.

The foundation is reporting that now, in July 2023, the last of the exotic trees such as Australian pine, javaplum, and seaside mahoe are gone. In their place are large cabbage palms strategically placed around water features, and a planned trail system.

Additional plants will arrive soon to fill in other sections without overcrowding them.

To restore critical water habitats, wetlands on the north side will be planted with cordgrass and other native plants to recreate the iconic open grassland habitat that once thrived on Sanibel Island. That landscape will attract invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

As the south part of the preserve nears the Sanibel River, the lower elevation will naturally be dominated by buttonwoods, which thrive in water-rich environments. A key challenge will be managing the growth of native but fast-growing buttonwood to prevent it from overpowering the area.

A circular public trail, branching off from the city's shared-use path, will be built along the northern section of the property offering a pollinator garden and a scenic overlook of the wetlands and a garden.

Plantings will be carefully timed to take advantage of the wet months and maximize rainfall recovery.

SCCF / WGCU The creation of ponds, wetlands, streams, and other water features are a big part of the plans for the restored Puschel Preserve

And so continues the restoration of SCCF’s Puschel Preserve. The removal of exotic trees and the replanting of native vegetation help create a healthier ecosystem that plays a vital role in maintaining a balanced water system that will improve water quality.

By restoring critical habitats and wetlands, such as planting cordgrass and other wetland plants, the preserve acts as a natural filter, capturing and purifying rainwater as it flows through the landscape. This process helps reduce sediment and nutrient runoff, improving the overall water quality of the area.

These elements help regulate water flow, reduce erosion, and promote the recharge of groundwater, ultimately enhancing water quality in the surrounding area.

This is a true community success story, one of many often too small to get noticed -- but should be front-page news, every time.

The preserve is expected to open to the public by the end of the year.

I am so happy to be writing about the success at Puschel Preserve and not yet another Hurricane Ian-inspired red tide bloom set to foul this very beach with dead fish, a bad-smelling algae outbreak, and discolored water.

However, I am hearing that blue-green algae is heading down the Caloosahatchee River …

RED TIDE

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that over the past week the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was not reported in unhealthy levels anywhere in Southwest Florida

What is red tide?

Red tide is one type of harmful algal bloom caused by high concentrations of the toxic dinoflagellate K. brevis, which is a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. Once inshore, these opportunistic organisms can use nearshore nutrient sources to fuel their growth. Blooms typically last into winter or spring, but in some cases, can endure for more than one year.

Is red tide harmful?

K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins (brevetoxins) that can be harmful to the health of both wildlife and people. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. This is why you should monitor conditions and stay away from beaches where red tide is in bloom. People in coastal areas can experience varying degrees of eye, nose and throat irritation during a red tide bloom. Some individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic lung disease might experience more severe symptoms. Red tide toxins can also affect the central nervous system of fish and other marine life, which can lead to fish kills.

What causes red tide?

A red tide bloom develops naturally, but recent studies have discovered mankind's infusion of other nutrients into the mix can make the red tide last longer or get stronger. But biology (the organisms), chemistry (natural or man-made nutrients for growth) and physics (concentrating and transport mechanisms) interact to produce the algal bloom. No one factor causes the development of a red tide bloom.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is cautioning the public of the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee - Rivers condo and where the river goes by Overiver Drive. Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood. The health department says bloom conditions can change at any time so it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.

The city of Cape Coral has updated signage at Jaycee Park informing visitors of the presence of toxic blue-green algae, which was reported by the Florida Department of Health in Lee County. Blue-green algae has been reported at several locations in the Caloosahatchee River, so City officials encourage the public to exercise caution when near any waterway.

NASA / WGCU A NASA satellite that can detect blue-green algae on Lake Okeechobee sees a lot of it this week

Early this week, satellite imagery from Lake Okeechobee showed moderate-to-high bloom potential in Fisheating Bay and along the eastern shoreline. Cloud cover prevented the determination of the algae in the area of the bloom in more recent days.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are a group of organisms that can live in freshwater, saltwater or brackish water. Large concentrations, called blooms, can change the water color to blue, green, brown, orange or red. Some cyanobacterial blooms can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of freshwater lakes and ponds. As algae in a cyanobacterial bloom die, the water may smell bad

Is blue-green algae harmful?

Different types of blue-green algal bloom species can look different and have different impacts. However, regardless of species, many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make you or your pets sick if swallowed or possibly cause skin and eye irritation. The Florida department of Environmental Protection advises staying out of water where algae is visibly present as specks or mats or where water is discolored. Pets or livestock should not come into contact with algal bloom-impacted water or with algal bloom material or fish on the shoreline. If they do, wash the animals immediately.

What causes blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae blooms occur when the algae that are normally present grow in numbers more than normal. Within a few days, a bloom can cause clear water to become cloudy. Winds tend to push some floating blooms to the shore where they become more noticeable. Cyanobacterial blooms can form in warm, slow-moving waters that are rich in nutrients. Blooms can occur at any time, but most often occur in late summer or early fall.

If any major type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

