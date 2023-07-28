Mote Marine's new laboratory near I-75 will feature the Gulf of Mexico -- but miles from saltwater

Two massive windows that will allow visitors to see an under-the-water oceanscape hung high in the air above the 400,000-gallon tank where sea creatures will swim miles from any ocean.

The juxtapositions are two of many at Mote Marine Laboratory’s new $130 million science and education aquarium being built at Nathan Benderson Park along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.

When complete at the end of next year, the aquarium will be a three-story testament to creative design and engineering for hands-on learning by school children throughout the region as well as visitors from afar.

In children’s lingo, this place is gonna’ be cool!

The building will be part of a 12-acre facility encompassing both land and water, made for children and adults, and considered a milestone between the old and the new at Mote.

Mote Marine / WGCU An artist's rendering of the view through one of the giant acrylic panels installed at Mote Marine Laboratory's new aquarium

A normal window bound for a house might weigh 20 pounds. The larger of the two aquarium-wall-sized, curving pieces of carefully molded acrylic, weighs 27,900 and measures 26-feet-long, 17-feet-high, and 11-inches-thick. The other window weighs about 5,000 pounds less and is a “wee” bit smaller.

“We have to get these big pieces of acrylic in before we can complete the second floor and the third floor of the building,” Dan Bebak, a Mote vice president, said during their installation on July 25 and 26. “These acrylic pieces are so large that once the roof was on we couldn't fit them in the building”

Guests will be able to see through the panels and into the massive saltwater tank, which will feature a Gulf of Mexico habitat with sharks, rays, sea turtles, tarpon, snook, red drum, snapper, parrotfish, and coral reef formations.

Education and Fun will be found at the new Mote SEA in Sarasota

The new aquarium will also house animal habitats, educational labs, scientific demonstrations, and interactive technology to make the place fun while people learn.

Evan Barniskis, a Mote assistant vice president, said the aquarium is expected to attract about 700,000 visitors every year, with the most important being students from Manatee and Sarasota county schools.

“We want to make sure that kids come in at a very early age and learn about the marine environment, become passionate about it, and want to grow and continue to learn about it,” he said. “Hopefully, one day, becoming marine scientists themselves."

1 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM The large acrylic windows that will be part of the Gulf of Mexico habitat have to be installed now before the roof is put on. This acrylic piece, which measures 26’ L x 17’ H x 11” W, and weighs 27,900 pounds, opens up into a large multi-purpose room that will serve a vast array of both educational and community programs, and it will provide guests with an expansive view into the 400,000-gallon habitat, which will feature various coral reef formations, sharks, rays, sea turtles, tarpon, snook, red drum, snapper, parrotfish, butterflyfish, and many other species, according to Mote. Andrea Melendez 2 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction continues on the Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. Andrea Melendez 3 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM One of two large, acyclic windows was placed in the Gulf of Mexico habitat. The large acrylic windows have to be installed before the roof it put on. This acrylic piece, which measures 26’ L x 17’ H x 11” W, and weighs 27,900 pounds. Andrea Melendez 4 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Evan Barniskis, Associate Vice President for the Aquarium, helps give the tour of the construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. Andrea Melendez 5 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM One of two acrylic window is hooked to a crane to be lifted up and over the two stories that have already been built. Construction continues at the site of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. The acrylic window was placed in the Gulf of Mexico habitat. Andrea Melendez 6 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM The construction of the building can be seen from PopStoke’s upper deck. A behind-the-scenes tour of the construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium and the viewing as a large, acrylic window was placed in the Gulf of Mexico habitat. Andrea Melendez 7 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM The rebar for the manatee exhibit is placed as construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium continues. Andrea Melendez 8 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM In this rendering the large acrylic window that was being installed can be seen on the far right. Andrea Melendez 9 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM A drone followed the acrylic window to its new home. This image is taken off of a TV during viewing of the installation. Andrea Melendez 10 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Rendering of the floors and what the building will look like were on display as a behind-the-scenes tour of the construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium and the viewing as a large, acyclic window was placed in the Gulf of Mexico habitat. Andrea Melendez 11 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM The construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium and the viewing as a large, acrylic window was placed in the Gulf of Mexico. The large acrylic windows have to be installed now before the roof it put on. This acrylic piece, which measures 26’ L x 17’ H x 11” W, and weighs 27,900 pounds, opens up into a large multi-purpose room. Andrea Melendez 12 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM A drone followed the acrylic piece to its new home. This image is taken off of a TV during viewing of the installation. Andrea Melendez 13 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM This will be the second window to be installed. Andrea Melendez 14 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction continues at Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. Andrea Melendez 15 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM A large amount of construction material for the building of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium in Sarasota, FL. Andrea Melendez 16 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium continues. The new Science Education Aquarium, which will be located at Nathan Benderson Park, a nexus location between Sarasota and Manatee county. Andrea Melendez 17 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM The rebar for the manatee exhibit is placed as construction of Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium continues. Andrea Melendez 18 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction continues on Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. They hope to have it open by the end of 2024. Andrea Melendez 19 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction continues on Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. They hope to have it open by the end of 2024. Andrea Melendez 20 of 20 — WGCUMoteSEA07262023AM Construction continues on Mote’s new Science Education Aquarium. They hope to have it open by the end of 2024. Andrea Melendez

Tours will bring visitors behind the scenes and people will be able to scuba dive inside the large Gulf of Mexico aquarium.

“Every day is my favorite part of this project, coming out to this site and seeing the change of seeing everything continue to develop,” Barniskis said. “It's so exciting. It’s a dream come true to be able to be a part of something so amazing.”

