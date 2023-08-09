Water main break prompts boil advisory at Babcock Ranch

A system-wide boil water notice has been issued to the entire Babcock Ranch community due to a water main break by the entrance of phase two construction near Bluebird Trail.

Babcock Ranch water customers should boil their water prior to consumption for a minimum of the next 48 hours. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been rescinded.

The break has been isolated, and pressure has been restored. Residents should note that water could look cloudy due to dissolved air. Contact the Utilities Customer Service should you lose pressure again or have questions.

Refer to the Babcock Ranch Community Independent Special District website for further details: babcockranchcommunityISD.com

