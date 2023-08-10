Six Mile Cypress Slough schedules at least 16 Wet Walks for 2023

Friends of the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve has announced its 2023 schedule for wet walks, which allow visitors access to part of the Slough that’s normally off-limit and lets them experience the beautiful wetlands in new and surprising ways.

Led by trained guides, these walks follow a restricted, water-filled, sinuous trail amid thick green ferns, towering cypress and chattering woodpeckers. Water levels may reach chest high, depending on recent rainfall.

This trail is very safe and has welcomed tens of thousands of walkers for more than 50 years.

This season’s schedule has a total of at least 16 wet walks, including two themed walks. The season opens Saturday, August 12, and runs through Saturday, October 28. Most of the walks are on Saturday mornings, but there are also two Saturday afternoon walks and three Wednesday morning walks.

To register for a wet walk, go to Eventbrite or www.sloughpreserve.org

Whether you're a nature enthusiast or are looking for a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience, wet walks are the perfect event, offering participants an opportunity to connect with nature and create lasting memories.

Six MIle Cypress Slough Preserve / WGCU A Friends wet walk at Six MIle Cypress Slough Preserve.

The walk will involve encounters with submerged roots and cypress knees. People who need assistance to walk, have trouble walking or have poor balance are advised to skip taking part. Water levels may exceed 4 feet.

Saturday morning wet walks (9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.):

August 12, 26



September 9, 16, 23 and 30



October 14, 21, 28

Saturday afternoon wet walks (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.):

August 26



October 14

Wednesday morning wet walks (9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) :

August 16



September 20



October 18



Regular wet walks cost $20 for members of Friends of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, and $35 for non-members. The cost for students (12+) is $20. Students (18+) will receive a one-year membership to the Friends organization. The maximum number of participants for these walks is 10.

Parking at the Slough costs $1 an hour or $5 for an entire day. The Lee County Parks and Recreation pass is valid at the Slough.

Two four-hour themed wet walks are on the schedule:

“Hurricanes and forests: One tree’s disaster is another opportunity” is the theme of the walk on Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk will be led by Dr. Win Everham, FGCU, Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies.

“Aquatic critters: A peak into the lives of some of the amazing creatures that call the Slough home” is the theme on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be led by Brian Murphy, retired Environmental Education Teacher.

The cost for each themed wet walk is $20 for Friends members, $45 for non-members and $25 for students (12+).

Friends of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is a non-profit citizens group that provides support for the Slough’s staff and volunteers. Membership levels in the Friends organization start at $10 for students and $25 for individuals. More information about wet walks and on membership is available on the Slough Friends website at www.sloughpreserve.org

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is over 3,500 acres of wetland ecosystem with a boardwalk trail and Interpretive Center. Animals like otters, alligators, turtles, wading birds, and more live at the Slough year-round. Others, like migrating birds and butterflies, use the Slough as a feeding area or a winter home. The Slough is managed by the Lee County Department of Parks and Recreation and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

