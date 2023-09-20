Volunteers needed to plant native wildflowers, grasses at W.P. Franklin South Recreation Area

Habitat restoration is the focus of a volunteer effort combined with National Public Lands Day Saturday, Sept. 23, at the the W.P. Franklin South Lock and Dam Recreation Area near Alva.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District invites the public to participate from 7:30 a.m. through noon on activities include then planting of 15,000 wildflowers and grasses in an area that was previously a large open field, to provide habitat restoration and educational opportunities for the local community.

“We welcome volunteers of all ages to help us complete this 8.5-acre reforestation project at the W.P. Franklin Recreation Area as part of our Engineering with Nature Program,” said Greg Jones, the Chief of the South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston. “This planting day will be available to members of the local community who would like to volunteer to plant native wildflowers and grasses in an effort to introduce pollinator species and provide natural habitat.”

The effort will help complete the Corps Engineering with Nature reforestation project and includes planting 15,000 two-inch containers of Florida native wildflowers and grasses.

“This is a very special project to be a part of, and participants will be able to see how this once-grassy field has been transformed into a beautiful, native habitat that attracts pollinators and other native species," Megan Parsons, A U.S. Army Corps Natural Resources Specialist, said. “Volunteers will be shocked to see the growth in our previously planted trees and wildflowers and will be excited to see butterflies and even hummingbirds utilizing this green space."

The event will be held at the W.P. Franklin South Recreation Area, 1661 S. Franklin Lock Road, Alva, on the south side of the Caloosahatchee River.

RSVP's are requested to Natural Resources Specialist Megan Parsons at 863-840-8598 or Megan.L.Parsons@usace.army.mil.

“National Public Lands Day is an incredible annual event, and this year is the 30th Annual Celebration. People can get outside and challenge themselves mentally and physically while engaging with members of the community they live in,” said Robert Hill, Natural Resources Specialist. “It’s a great opportunity to contribute to the community, especially for students needing volunteer or community service hours.”

EVENT DETAILS



WHAT TO WEAR: Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are appropriate for getting dirty. Please bring a pair of gloves to protect your hands if you have them. We can provide a pair of gloves if needed.

WHAT TO BRING: Make sure you wear sunscreen, a hat, and any other sun protection you may need. Bring plenty of water if you’d like, and, water will also be provided.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Come join us for as little or as long as you’d like! Planting will occur rain or shine. All volunteers are required to review an Activity Hazard Analysis (AHA) and sign volunteer forms prior to the event. On the day of the event, you will be assigned to a planting zone. Breaks can be taken whenever needed, and there will be access to shade tents and restrooms.

