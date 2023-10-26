Collier Mosquito Control flies through state inspection

A Naples group of co-workers who deal with the deadliest animal on the planet while trying to avoid catching one of the world’s worst diseases – at the same time – and still calls Southwest Florida “paradise” has just received high praise for their work by state overseers.

“Mosquitoes are the deadliest animals on the planet, and our efforts are vital in protecting our community from the diseases they can carry,” said Patrick Linn, Collier Mosquito Control District executive director. “Our region would not be the paradise it is without mosquito control, and this report is a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day to help keep our community safe.”

A state auditor sent down from Tallahassee to perform a standard assessment of the taxpayer-funded district found its men and women created new ways to kill the flying nuisances more effectively, developed specialized drone parts to deliver larvicide to places where people can’t reach, and love to hand out small fish to residents.

“Collier Mosquito Control District continually researches new methods and technologies to improve the efficiency of treatments,” the auditor wrote. “Including the development of drone equipment to deliver larvicide to areas not easily accessible by foot or helicopter, and the breeding of gambusia mosquito fish to promote biological mosquito control.”

The gambusia mosquito fish is commonly used in Florida for controlling mosquito populations, especially after Hurricanes like last September’s Ian when district employees handed out mosquitofish by the handful. The small fish consume mosquito larvae, serving as an eco-friendly method of keeping the bugs at bay.

The district watches five mosquito species very closely because of their ability to transmit diseases endemic to Southwest Florida and other subtropical climates, including dengue fever, West Nile virus, encephalitis, and yellow fever.

Established in 1950, the district provides mosquito control services to parts of Collier County but is seeking to expand its coverage area next year.

They are also in the process of relocating their headquarters to Immokalee. Breaking ground early next year, this building will be further away from the shoreline to limit the threats posed by hurricanes and storm surges to facilities and aircraft.

And, of course, the district points out that the more central location will allow them to operate each mosquito-control mission at a lower cost.

