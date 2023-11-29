Water shortage order limits irrigation -- parts of Cape Coral and other Lee Co. areas affected

The South Florida Water Management District on Tuesday issued a declared a water shortage and issued mandatory irrigation restrictions for parts of Lee County.

The district said the order was needed to protect groundwater in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, where water levels are at a record low because of a lack of rain.

The order applies to parts of Cape Coral and unincorporated Lee County. In those areas, landscape irrigation will be limited to one day a week if the water comes from private wells.

“The aquifer is generally recharged by seasonal rainfall each year, and water levels increase as the region receives rain,” the district said in a news release. “The Southwest Florida region has experienced a very significant deficit in rainfall this year, water levels have continued to decline and in just the past week, the aquifer dropped 0.5 feet.”

A water shortage warning issued on November 21, 2023, is still in effect for all of Collier and Lee Counties.

The Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, located approximately 125 feet underground, provides water to many private wells in the area affected. Water levels within this aquifer are at record low levels due to a significant deficit in rainfall this year. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that the Southwest Florida region is in an Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought.

For residents within the designated area in Cape Coral, the irrigation requirements are:



Addresses that end in 0 can irrigate on Mondays,12-4 a.m.

Addresses that end in 1 can irrigate on Fridays, 4-8 a.m.

Addresses that end in 2 can irrigate on Thursdays, 12-4 a.m.

Addresses that end in 3 can irrigate on Wednesdays, 12-4 a.m.

Addresses that end in 4 can irrigate on Sundays, 12-4 a.m.

Addresses that end in 5 can irrigate on Saturdays, 12-4 a.m.

Addresses that end in 6 can irrigate on Thursdays, 4-8 a.m.

Addresses that end in 7 can irrigate on Wednesdays, 4-8 a.m.

Addresses that end in 8 can irrigate on Sundays, 4-8 a.m.

Addresses that end in 9 can irrigate on Saturdays, 4-8 a.m.

For example: if your address is 123 Main Street, your address ends in 3 and can irrigate on Wednesdays between the hours of 12 a.m. (midnight) to 4 a.m.

For residents within the designated area in unincorporated Lee County, the irrigation requirements are:



Even-numbered addresses, installations with irrigation systems that irrigate both even and odd-numbered addresses within the same zones, such as multi-family units and homeowners’ associations, and rights-of-way or other locations with no address, can irrigate only on Sundays.

Odd-numbered addresses can irrigate only on Saturdays.

Landscape irrigation users located in unincorporated portions of

northeastern Cape Coral, are prohibited from irrigating between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on their assigned day. Low volume irrigation (i.e. drip irrigation and microjet irrigation) shall be voluntarily reduced.

Hand watering of existing landscape utilizing a self-canceling nozzle is allowed anytime for no more than 10 minutes per area for stress relief or to prevent plant die-off.

The SFWMD uses specialized monitoring wells that measure water levels within the aquifer. The impacted area is experiencing the lowest ever recorded level, and the irrigation restrictions in place today are expected to reduce the decline in the water levels. Compared to each of the last four years, the current elevation is approximately 15 feet lower.

"By limiting landscape irrigation, we can work together to protect the precious drinking water aquifer that our communities rely on year-round. Private water wells used by homeowners may become inoperable if water levels within the aquifer continue to decline at their current rate," said SFWMD Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer Sean Cooley. "The District will continue to closely monitor water conditions, and we appreciate our partnership with the community, City of Cape Coral, and Lee County as we work together to protect our drinking water aquifers. We anticipate rescinding this order as soon as aquifer conditions improve."

All residents and businesses across the region can also use these simple tips to save water:

All landscape irrigation should comply with the allowed days and times as established in your local government’s year-round landscape irrigation ordinance. Visit Lawn Watering Restrictions to learn more. During the cooler winter months, lawns do not need to be irrigated as frequently as summer months. Most of the time, one day of irrigation per week is sufficient to maintain a healthy landscape.

Check irrigation timers to ensure settings are correct and rain sensors are working properly. Check irrigation systems to ensure they are working properly and test and repair broken pipes and damaged sprinkler heads.

Fix leaks. Finding and fixing water leaks conserves water, saves money and protects your home from damage.

When utilizing water indoors, reduce shower durations, minimize loads of laundry, and only run dishwashers when full.

Landscape the Florida-Friendly Way by planting low maintenance plants using environmentally sustainable practices.

Read more Simple Steps to Save Water.

Conserving water year-round is an integral part of managing and protecting our water supplies today and for future generations.

Residents with questions about the irrigation restrictions can visit SFWMD.gov/Conserve.

Visit the City of Cape Coral's Lawn Watering Restrictions webpage or you can visit Lee County's Lawn Watering Restrictions webpage for more specific information.

