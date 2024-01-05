Lee County's Manatee Park offers warm refuge for sea cows

1 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 2 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 3 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 4 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 5 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 6 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Families and manatee lovers lined the fence to get a glimpse of the manatee at Manatee Park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 7 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 8 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Families and manatee lovers lined the fence to get a glimpse of the manatee at Manatee Park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 9 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Families and manatee lovers lined the fence to get a glimpse of the manatee at Manatee Park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 10 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Manatee come up for air, float and rub up against each other. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 11 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Families and manatee lovers lined the fence to get a glimpse of the manatee at Manatee Park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 12 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Families and manatee lovers lined the fence to get a glimpse of the manatee at Manatee Park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 13 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Kayakers on the Caloosahatchee river were looking for a siting of the manatee that were swimming just outside the park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 14 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Kayakers on the Caloosahatchee river were looking for a siting of the manatee that were swimming just outside the park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 15 of 15 — WGCUmanatee010524AM Kayakers on the Caloosahatchee river were looking for a siting of the manatee that were swimming just outside the park. The water at Manatee Park in Fort Myers was filled with manatees looking to stay warm in the warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street. The warm water is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Manatees visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM

The water at Lee County's Manatee Park is normally filled with manatees looking for a less frigid refuge during the cooler months of Southwest Florida's year.

The warm water just down from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across State Road 80 is created as a byproduct of cooling off the utility company's power-generating equipment.

Manatee Park is a seasonal location for viewing non-captive Florida manatees in Lee County. Open every day, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to sunset.

The manatee frolic in the warm waters at Manatee Park

There is also a web cam on the park web site.

The large aquatic mammals visit the park in search of warm water during the cooler days in winter when the temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is below 68° F (20° C). Winter months make for the best viewing.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.