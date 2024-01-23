Health officials give all-clear after retesting water near Cape Coral Yacht Club

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted a water quality advisory for the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of a bacteria exceeded what is considered safe by state guidelines.

Lee County health officials retested the waters by the yacht club on Tuesday.

The popular yacht club at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy. was destroyed during Hurricane Ian 16 months ago and is scheduled for demolition next month.

Cape Coral officials are envisioning a new club with a resort-style pool with a children’s pool nearby, a community center, two piers, a new restaurant, and more beach sand than was in place before Hurricane Ian stripped much of it away on Sept. 29, 2023.

The accommodate even more traffic than there was at the yacht after the improvement, a four-story parking garage with more than 900 parking spaces is being considered.

Last week, health officials discovered enterococcus bacteria, which can indicate the presence of other things that can make people, such as swimmers, fall ill.

Tom Bayles / WGCU Cape Coral Yacht Club after Hurricane Ian

Enterococcus bacteria enter coastal saltwater primarily as a result of contamination from human and animal sources.

It can also find its way into coastal saltwater through stormwater runoff, sewage discharges, faulty septic tanks, runoff from farms, and people boating and fishing.

