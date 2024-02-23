Boil water alert for Treeline Avenue area in Fort Myers widens

A boil water notice issued Wednesday for an area around Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers has been expanded due to further water line breaks.

The original water main break was on Treeline just north of Treeline Elementary Schoo in a 24-inch line, which is the biggest line in the city.

Repair crews are working on site.

The original notice included all residences & businesses in the vicinity of Treeline Ave, and Forum Blvd to Daniels Pkwy Including: Forum, Promenade East and West, The Colonnades, Cypress Legends, Colonial Country Club, Treeline Elementary, Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, Marina Bay, Arborwood, Somerset At The Plantation, and Legacy Gateway.

The expanded notice includes the Olympia point sub division, and the Sherwood subdivision, including the Publix shopping center on Lee Boulevard. The Lee County recycling center was also impacted and will be on the Boil Water notice as well.

Sampling will continue for two consecutive days for the rest of the subdivisions impacted by the previous Boil Water notice.

If you have any questions contact the City of Fort Myers Utilities Office at 239-321-8100.



What to do in case of a boil water notice:

A boil water notice is issued by water utilities as a precaution to protect consumers from water that may not be suitable for drinking or ingesting. Boil water notices are typically issued when an unexpected condition has occurred in the public water system. Common reasons for a boil water notice include loss of pressure in the distribution system, water line breaks, treatment disruptions, power outages and floods. The reason for your boil water notice will be included in the notification.

If a boil water advisory is issued for your area, you should use bottled water or boil tap water, due to inconsistencies in the water that flows to your community/area.

Standard recommendations when you receive a boil water notice advise:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator dispenser.

For infant feeding, to make formula fully boil water and let cool before mixing. You may also use a ready-to-use formula, if available.

Handwashing



In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering



Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth



Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes



If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.55°Celsius), or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sterilize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry



It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning



Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach (1 teaspoon of unscented liquid bleach for each gallon of water) to clean washable toys and high touch surfaces, such as kitchen counters.

Caring for pets



Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to drink.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such from a refrigerator dispenser.

Caring for your garden and houseplants



You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

INFORMATION AND TIPS ARE FROM THE CENTER OF DISEASE CONTROL WEBSITE. (CDC.gov)

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.