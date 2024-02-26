Boil water advisory along Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers now lifted

The boil water notice issued Wednesday for an area around Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers has been lifted.

The original water main break was on Treeline just north of Treeline Elementary School in a 24-inch line, which is the biggest line in the city. Repair crews have fixed the issue.

The original notice included all residences & businesses in the vicinity of Treeline Ave, and Forum Blvd to Daniels Pkwy Including: Forum, Promenade East and West, The Colonnades, Cypress Legends, Colonial Country Club, Treeline Elementary, Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, Marina Bay, Arborwood, Somerset At The Plantation, and Legacy Gateway.

An expanded notice a day later included the Olympia point sub division, and the Sherwood subdivision, including the Publix shopping center on Lee Boulevard. The Lee County recycling center was also impacted and will be on the Boil Water notice as well.

Sampling of the water prompted the advisory lifting.

If you have any questions contact the City of Fort Myers Utilities Office at 239-321-8100.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.