Nesting season underway for Southwest Florida coastal birds

Beach-nesting birds have begun their breeding season along Florida's coasts. Spring and summer mark critical times of year for these vulnerable species, as they must avoid human disturbance, storms, and predators to successfully raise their chicks.

Audubon Florida/ Friends of Rookery Bay / WGCU Shorebird nesting season officially began at Rookery Bay Research Reserve this week with the closure of Second Chance Island Critical Wildlife Area, just off Cape Romano in the southern section of the Reserve. Boat landing, people, dogs and fishing are strictly prohibited from March 1–August 31. Rookery Bay staff worked together with partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Audubon Florida to place closure signs all along this small stretch of beach. The island plays a huge role in the survival of endangered migratory beach nesting birds including Wilson’s Plovers, terns and Black Skimmers.

Sea and shorebirds lay their eggs right on the sand. They perceive people and dogs as threats and will take flight whenever boaters, beachgoers, or dogs approach too closely. Repeated human disturbance often results in birds abandoning the colony. To limit the human disturbance of nesting birds, important nesting areas are posted, or roped off, and closed to people while the state-Threatened birds such as Least Terns and Black Skimmers incubate eggs and raise chicks.

In Collier County, Second Chance Critical Wildlife Area (CWA) is now closed to boater access and landing through August 31 to allow for the birds to nest undisturbed. The shell island is located at the south end of Cape Romano, south of Marco Island.

“Additional postings will be put up on Collier’s historically important nesting beaches, like Big Marco CWA, Morgan Beach, and Dickman’s Point, in the coming weeks as the birds choose nesting locations for their 2024 summer breeding season,” said Megan Hatten, Audubon’s Southwest Florida Shorebird Program Manager. “We also expect Snowy Plovers and Wilson's Plovers will nest in the Little Estero Critical Wildlife Area, which will be posted after April 1,” she added.

Postings often consist of informational signs connected with string and flagging around nesting birds, particularly the state-protected, beach-nesting species. Staying out of posted nesting areas and giving the birds plenty of space allows birds to successfully raise their chicks. These birds nest directly on the sand and shell shoreline and are extremely vulnerable to human disturbance. It is important for boaters to heed signage and avoid areas posted as "no trespassing," even if they don't notice any birds.

How to protect beach-nesting birds so they can raise the next generation of chicks to adulthood:



Respect posted areas, even if you don’t see any birds inside.



If birds dive-bomb you, carefully move away as there may be a nest nearby.



Ensure no trash or food remnants are left behind, as this can attract predators.



Keep dogs on a leash (if they are allowed on the beach at all), on board your boat, or at home.

About Audubon Florida

Audubon Florida protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. Audubon works throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. State programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners give Audubon an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1900, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Learn more at Fl.Audubon.org.



