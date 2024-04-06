Big Cypress issues temporary area closing for prescribed fire

OCHOPEE, FL – Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary closure to promote visitor safety during prescribed fire activity beginning Monday, April 8.

Closure includes all areas and trails within the treatment perimeter including Turner River Canoe Launch (north of US41).

Trails on the perimeter of the unit will remain open for use. Please refer to bulleted list and map above for full list of closures.

During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

Please refer to the accompanying map and area description below, temporary closures include the following areas:



All areas within treatment perimeter

Bass Lake 1 Trail

Bass Lake 2 Trail

Bass Lake 3 Trail

Bass Lake 4 Trail

Swamp Walk Trail

Swamp Picnic Area

Pine Oaks Road

Turner River Canoe access north of US41 (see map)

The following adjacent areas will remain open:

Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

Fire personnel anticipate 3-5 days of ignition operations and typically determine an area safe for reentry 2-4 days after ignitions are complete. Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will make a determination after ignitions are complete on when to lift the closure.

The public will be advised of the implementation and subsequent termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas. If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

