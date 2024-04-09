Water conditions in Caloosahatchee River warrant fourth blue-green algae warning

The year’s fourth warning for pollutants in or near the Caloosahatchee River has been issued due to the presence of blue-green algae near the Alva Boat Ramp.

“Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood,” the Lee County Department of Health wrote in a statement. “Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.”

The Alva Boat Ramp, and the nearby Davis Boat Ramp, are often places where blue-green algae outbreaks are first noticed. Few become full-blown blooms that spread down the river.

When there are elements of harmful algae in the water people should not swim in it or waterski, and do not drink it or let the contaminated water splash in your mouth.

Pets are susceptible to blue-green algae, too, so keep dogs and other animals away. If you or your animal gets soaked by water with blue-green algae in it, wash it off thoroughly.

The health department has issued two more warnings about blue-green algae in the immediate area around the Alva and Davis boat ramps, one to the north of the river in a canal, and the other just to the west of that.

The first water quality advisory for the year was issued for the Cape Coral Yacht Club, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian 18 months ago, due to unacceptably high levels of the enterococcus bacteria.

Enterococcus bacteria are used as indicators of fecal contamination in water, suggesting the potential presence of disease-causing organisms.

While enterococci are typically not harmful, their presence in water can indicate a health risk for activities such as swimming, as they may be accompanied by pathogens causing illnesses like gastrointestinal issues, skin rashes, and ear infections.

A few days later, the health department issued a notice that retesting found the organism was no longer present near the yacht club at worrisome levels.

In February, the health department issued a blue-green algae alert due to blue-green algae blooms in the Southeast 23rd Street canal and along Southeast 11th Place.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

