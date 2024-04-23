DeSantis in Naples to announce environmental initiatives

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Naples today to sign HB 1565, a bill that he says will continue an initiative for red tide mitigation and technology development that was set to expire this year.

“We’re going to continue to deploy innovative technologies to curb harmful algal blooms like red tide on our beaches and on our coastline.”

He also announced funds approved for technology to fight the same problems:

“I can also announce that I have approved $20 million toward innovative technology combatting red tide and harmful algal blooms and over $22 million for red tide research, management, and mitigation.”

DeSantis also discussed the construction of new crossings to protect Florida wildlife as well as efforts made to protect the Wildlife Corridor.

