Black bear spotted roaming around Fort Myers; police urge avoid area

Fort Myers Police were monitoring a black bear in the area of Broadway and Victoria Avenue in the city Monday morning.

Police urged residents to avoid the area on foot. Assistance was being sought from the Florida Fish and Wildlife commission to relocate the bear.

The FWC said that bears become more active during the spring in search of things to eat, including female bears teaching their cubs where to find food. Black bears are generally not aggressive but they have injured people in Florida.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.