Fifth blue-green algae health alert issued for Caloosahatchee River

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued its fifth health advisory this year due to blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River.

This time, testing found the harmful algae just to the west of the Broadway Street Bridge in the canals next to Sebastian Court in Alva.

Blue-green algae can be dangerous. Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with water if you can see a bloom.

The best idea when you can see a visible bloom is to go somewhere else.

If you have any contact with algae, or discolored water that smells unpleasant wash your skin and clothing with soap and water.

Ingestion of a component of toxic blue-green algae called microcystis may cause vomiting, nausea, headaches, diarrhea, pneumonia, and fever

Keep your pets away from the water, and do not let them drink the water or get in it. Blue-green algae have killed pets and livestock.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

However, do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

“Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood,” the health department warns in a statement. "Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.”

Heath authorities found the fifth blue-green algae outbreak this year in a canal off the Caloosahatchee River just west of the Broadway Street Bridge in Alva

The Alva Boat Ramp, and the nearby Davis Boat Ramp, are often places where blue-green algae outbreaks are first noticed. Few become full-blown blooms that spread down the river. At least so far this year.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Some environmental factors contributing to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

