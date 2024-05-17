Special election May 21 on bond for Captiva beach renourishment

Captiva residents will vote in a special election Tuesday on a referendum concerning beach renourishment.

The bond referendum up for a vote seeks to approve the Captiva Erosion Prevention District's ability to finance beach nourishment for up to $25 million.

According to the CEPD, all funding opportunities available will be exhausted before any property assessment is levied against Captiva property owners.

The District has secured $13.2 million in grants from Florida. The CEPD has also applied for additional funding opportunities to further reduce the residual project cost and minimize the burden to Captiva property owners.

For the most up to date information regarding the upcoming referendum, visit www.mycepd.com/referendums.

According to the CEPD, there will be no beach renourishment carried out until such a point that it is clearly in the best interest of the island.

The CEPD said that there is an estimated 50 percent of sand volume remaining on the beach, which is the typical trigger point to begin exploring beach nourishment options.

