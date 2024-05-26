Health alert for blue-green algae called off; a new advisory issued

As one health advisory for blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River expires a new one is issued.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is cautioning the public of the presence of blue-green algae at Hancock Creek and the Seaside Key Court Canal north of the river.

That canal is just west of the Caloosahatchee River Bridge carrying US 41/Cleveland Avenue over the Caloosahatchee River near Lochmoor (LOCH-more) Waterway Estates.

The health department cautions the public to be wary in the area and exercise caution because blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins. Since environmental conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution, even if the presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed.

Google Maps / WGCU A new blue-green algae health alert was issued in the neighborhood marked by the red pin; an old advisory for the same was cancelled just across the river

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors. Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

Blooms can appear year-round.

The health department advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins, which can be harmful to humans and pets as well as ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

Sensitive individuals such as children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised may still be at risk even at low concentrations so should avoid any exposure.

Nearby, a blue-green algae health alert in place for nearly two weeks was canceled upstream in the C43 Canal. However, the canal remains under caution status.

