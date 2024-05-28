Black Birders Week exploring culture, community, environment

Christian Cooper, an active member of the New York Audubon Society, was birdwatching in Central Park on May 25, 2020, when a woman walked by with her dog unleashed in a part of the park where leashes are required and is a sensitive bird habitat.

Cooper asked the woman to leash her dog. The woman, who is white, refused. Cooper stood in place recording the interaction on his cell phone as the situation escalated.

Bayles, Tom

The woman approached Cooper holding her dog only by the collar and warned him that she would call the police. She then calls 911, stating, "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

This incident, recorded on video, quickly went viral and was widely condemned as an example of racial profiling and the weaponization of race.

Caught on video that same day was the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer after being arrested for possibly using a counterfeit $20 bill.

The footage of Floyd’s murder sparked widespread outrage and is seen as a stark example of racial bias and the potential dangers Black people face when interacting with law enforcement.

Cooper’s experience, followed by Floyd’s death, sparked a movement that continues as the fifth annual Black Birders Week 2024 unfolds online.

“As a grassroots organization, we are committed to revisiting our first year’s message, highlighting the barriers faced by the Black Birding community,” said Nicole Jackson, one of the planners of Black Birders Week 2024. “Environmental justice is at the core of our mission, and we believe it is essential to address the systemic inequities that impact access to and participation in birding.”

“As a grassroots organization, we are committed to revisiting our first year’s message, highlighting the barriers faced by the Black Birding community,” — Nicole Jackson, organizer

Black Birders Week 2024 is featuring a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the country to allow folks to engage with Black leaders and experts in the birding community, learn about local bird conservation efforts, and explore the intersection of birding, Black communities, Black culture, and environmental justice.

On Tuesday, “Wings of Justice: Birding While Black” is a live virtual discussion that will delve into the unique experiences and challenges faced by Black birders in today's outdoor and birding communities.

From encountering racial bias to forging paths of inclusion and belonging, panelists will share their stories, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of birding while Black.

Each day from now through June 1 there will be daily themes and events to follow along, share, and engage with content through the daily themes outlined in the box, below:

“Birding is often seen as, like, this dominated by, like, white men. Also, just nature in general is often dominated by, you know, white people, in these spaces,” Danielle Belleny, a wildlife biologist and co-founder of Black Birders Week, said in a video by Live Stream. "Nature is for everybody. And we want to showcase, you know, all the beautiful black faces, being able to enjoy nature, the best way that they can.”

To support the organizers and the movement, follow the handles and websites below:

Twitter: @BlackAFInSTEM

Instagram: @BlackAFInSTEM

Facebook: @BlackAFInSTEM

Website: BlackAFInSTEM.com

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.