Collier Mosquito Control hands out more than 800 mosquito fish

Collier County Mosquito Control District handed out more than 800 free mosquito fish to residents recently to help control the stinging insect.

Since launching the program in 2018, the district has distributed over 24,000 of the voracious, Southwest Florida native fish.

If you have a small, contained area of water and want to control mosquito larvae, Collier Mosquito Control will distribute more mosquito fish at noon on Saturday, June 29, at Alchemist Kava Bar & Lounge in East Naples.

The small fish can eat up to 100 larvae a day and can thrive in containers and small bodies of standing water as well as in different temperatures and quality. Mosquito fish are a ecofriendly way to control mosquitos and protect health and comfort.

Collier Mosquito Control doesn’t recommend releasing mosquito fish into large ponds as they likely already have fish that eat mosquito larvae or systems to prevent larvae from developing in the first place. Small contained areas of water are perfect targets to be kept clear of mosquito larvae.

To learn more on the mosquitofish program or to request fish at the District headquarters on North Road or visit here.

