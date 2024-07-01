Bald eagle in North Fort Myers euthanized after injury; likely not from SWFL Eagle Cam nest

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife is treating an adult bald eagle admitted on Sunday after it was found injured along a North Fort Myers roadway.

“We are unable to specifically identify this eagle since it is not banded; however, it was found several miles outside the typical territory of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest,” said CROW’s staff veterinarian, Dr. Robin Bast.

Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam web sitethat has faithfully kept an electronic eye on the nest for more than a dozen years, wasn't sure of the eagle's ID.

"We don’t think it’s ours, but haven’t been able to properly ID," she said. "Likelihood is it’s not because this eagle was found outside 'our eagles' normal territory. Sad day, nonetheless, for the raptor species."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has instructed the eagle’s remains be sent to the National Eagle Repository as part of the Native American eagle feather program.

The eagle was rescued from the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Pondella Road after being found dragging itself onto the median using its wings.

Lee County Domestic Animal Control Services safely contained the eagle and brought it to BluePearl Pet Hospital, one of CROW’s animal drop off locations, where it was then transported by a CROW volunteer to their hospital on Sanibel for evaluation.

Upon admission, a physical exam confirmed extensive traumatic injuries consistent with suspected vehicle collision.

“A neurologic exam revealed the eagle was unable to move or feel its legs. It had bruising and swelling near the base of its spine, and secondary injuries including wounds on its wings and feet consistent with dragging itself across the road” reported Dr. Bast. The bird was anesthetized for x-rays which confirmed spinal damage.

“We took radiographs, and those images confirmed severe damage at the base of the spine near the pelvis. Unfortunately, this has caused irreversible paralysis for this eagle,” said Dr. Bast.

Given the severity of the damage to the spinal cord and permanent paralysis, it was not a candidate for placement as a captive bird in an educational zoological facility. “Given the extent of damage to the spinal cord, euthanasia was the only humane treatment option for this eagle” said Dr. Bast.

“This case was reported to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in accordance with federal regulations.”

The eagle admitted was unbanded and suspected to be a male based on its body size and x-ray images.

About Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

Established in 1968, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is a teaching hospital saving the sick, injured and orphaned native and migratory wildlife of Southwest Florida and beyond. Through state-of-the-art veterinary care, public education programs and an engaging visitor center, CROW works to improve the health of the environment, humans and our animals through wildlife medicine. For more information, or to plan your visit, go to www.crowclinic.org. If you find an animal that is in need of help, call (239) 472-3644 ext. #222.

