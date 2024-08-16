Six Southwest Florida schools among 50 in state to get FWC School Fishing Club Program grant

Six Southwest Florida schools are among 50 that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will issue a School Fishing Club Grant to for the upcoming school year.

The School Fishing Club Program is an annual educational grant program that teaches youth anglers about best fishing practices to help ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

Diplomat Middle School in Cape Coral, Good Shepherd Lutheran School, North Fort Myers, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School in Fort Myers, Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port and the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences will be among those receiving the grants.

Each selected school fishing club will be awarded $500 to assist with club expenses, such as gear and tackle, so they can get out on the water and reel in some fish.

The FWC also provides program curriculum and educational materials to be taught throughout the school year by the club sponsor.

The curriculum comprises lessons and activities on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both fresh and saltwater fishing.

Additionally, at least one conservation project activity must be completed each school year and is an opportunity for clubs to earn points for a chance to win prizes.

This FWC program is a joint effort of internal collaboration between the FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Division of Marine Fisheries Management, and the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.

The program is supported by funding from the Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is provided by Connie and Garner Koons. This program is supported by local partners including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Hobie Eyewear, Pure Fishing and Flambeau Outdoors.

