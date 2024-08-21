Over 40 acres of Caloosahatchee's riverfront becomes public land

Lee County residents now own more than 40 acres of undeveloped land along Moody Road on the northern shore of the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers.

The $8 million purchase also fronts Hancock Creek, in an area with a bald eagle nest, deer and other wildlife, and a lagoon.

Google Maps / WGCU The location of the 40.5 acres of waterfront along the Caloosahatchee River preserved by Lee County taxpayers

Several land deals were made this week under the Conservation 20/20 program established by Lee County voters in 1996, which requires any land acquired to have critical or sensitive conservation value as well as be large enough to be managed or represent a unique or rare habitat type.

Land bought under the program must also contribute to surface water management, water quality, water recharge and supply, flood control, wildlife habitat, and provide for passive public areas including open spaces.

All land bought under the program is purchased from willing sellers.

Since the land protection began nearly 30 years ago more than 31,400 acres have been purchased by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on behalf of the public.

Lee County / WGCU A pair of boats in a cove that is part of the 40-acre purchase of land along the Caloosahatchee River

The commission has purchased several tracts of land for the 20/20 program in recent weeks including 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City for $50,00, which will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, and 7.5 acres within the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed for $11,700.

Click here to watch a video featuring the 40.5 acres along the Caloosahatchee River preserved this week.

