Lee Commissioners eye 100-acre land buy for Conservation 20/20

County Commissioners voted on Tuesday authorizing staff to pursue the acquisition of a former orange grove adjacent to the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

The 100 acres of land would become part of the statewide conservation initiative, Conservation 20/20, to preserve habitats for Florida wildlife.

Currently, conservation efforts across the state protect over 31,500 acres of land and 53 sanctuaries housing Florida panthers, white-tail deer, otters, wading birds and many other species.

The National Audubon Society, which operates the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, is fully in favor of the land acquisition. The sanctuary is looking to add to its 13,000 acres to create and maintain more habitable space for Florida plants and wildlife.

