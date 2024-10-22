FWC encourages residents to follow these tips as Florida black bears increase their activity

Florida black bears are beginning to increase their activity as fall descends on Southwest Florida.

Bears start consuming more calories in the fall, so residents may see an increase in animal activity. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it’s important to follow certain steps this time of the year.

These tips come from an FWC news release including BearWise basics tips. BearWise is a program that helps homeowners, businesses and communities coexist with bears.

According to the release, it is important to not feed or approach bears. In Florida, it is illegal to intentionally feed bears or leave out food that is intended to attract bears.

“Although Florida black bears do not hibernate as long as they do in colder climates, bears start consuming more calories in the fall to store up fat reserves for the winter,” Lisa Thompson, spokesperson for the FWC, said. “An adult bear needs to consume approximately 20,000 calories a day during the fall. This seasonal need to increase fat reserves results in more activity from bears while in search of food.”

Instead of leaving trash outside, it is recommended to store it in a garage or shed for the night and put it out on the morning of garbage pickup. Thompson said if that’s not possible, residents can modify their garbage cans to make them bear-resistant by adding hardware .

“Inquire whether local waste service providers offer bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters,” Thompson said. “If your waste service provider does not offer bear-resistant trash cans, you could purchase your own wildlife-resistant container or dumpster. Before purchasing a bear-resistant container, be sure to check with your waste service provider to ensure they will service it.”

The FWC recommends removing bird feeders where bears are present or hanging them at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet away from any trees or structures.

“People can make a big difference in preventing conflicts with hungry bears by securing or removing potential food attractants such as garbage or bird seed,” Mike Orlando, FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, said in the news release. “When bears can’t find a food source in your yard or neighborhood, they’ll move on.”

In the news release, the FWC said although bears are generally not aggressive, they can injure pets.

“Dogs can trigger defensive behaviors from bears, including female bears with cubs,” Thompson said. “To avoid encounters between a bear or other wildlife and pets, bang on your door and flip your house lights on and off before letting your pets outside. This will give the bear (and any other wildlife) time to leave the area before your pets come outside. If you do not have a fenced yard, keep your dog on a short, non-retractable leash when taking them outside.”

Julianna Perez-Pineiro worked as a communication assistant at the Twin Eagles Country Club in Naples.

“Over there, they have a lot of wildlife like turkeys and bears. And so, for a while around the country club, we would see a mama bear and her two cubs just strolling around the club,” Perez-Pineiro said. “Our company would post the caution signs telling people how to handle the bears. Because, you know, you don't really get taught how to react when you see a bear in front of you, right?”

The FWC recommends giving bears space if residents see them in person.

“Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm,” Thompson said. “If you see a bear, give it space. Don’t try to approach it, and never feed it. Crowding around any bear is never recommended, as bears can become defensive when threatened. It is best to always give bears as much space as possible.”

Perez-Pineiro said Twin Eagles did take some precautions in case any of their staff was in a situation with a bear on the premises.

“One of my managers got me a bear bell to carry around every time I exited through the back exit, just to make sure we were being safe,” Perez-Pineiro said. “I didn’t get any official training, but they did have the instructions posted on how to react when you do see a bear.”

The news release emphasizes the importance of residents securing their homes, which includes cleaning and storing grills, protecting gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing, picking ripe fruit from trees and bushes and removing fallen fruit from the ground.

If residents feel threatened by a bear, observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear, or need to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, the FWC recommends calling its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or 888-404-3922.