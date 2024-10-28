Outage, boil water notice issued for Punta Rassa area Wednesday

Lee County Utilities alerts customers to scheduled water outage and upcoming precautionary Boil Water Notice for south Fort Myers

Impacted areas are near Punta Rassa / Sanibel Toll Plaza

Fort Myers, FL, Oct. 28, 2024 – Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a Boil Water Notice beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in south Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard from all of Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza. The notice also will apply to all of Punta Rassa Road, all of Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and Sanibel Toll Plaza.

The impacted area includes 420 residences and 15 commercial sites; they will be without water from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the Boil Water Notice will take effect that day when water service is restored. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted the following weekend.

Areas affected include:

Port Comfort Road

Palm Drive

Jonathan Harbour Drive

Tidewater Lane

Marina Cove Lane

McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road to the Sanibel Toll Plaza, including the plaza

Punta Rassa Road

Harbour Point Drive, including the area of the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp

The outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily interrupt the water flow while a fire hydrant is replaced.

Beginning Wednesday as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government’s Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

Please note, the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp remains closed as it is used as a staging area for the Florida Department of Transportation’s causeway restoration project.