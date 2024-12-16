Water Quality Report: ‘The Mystery of the Dead Live Bait - The Red Tide Tales'

WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR DEC. 15, 2024

Health advisories have been issued by one or more of the six Gulf of Mexico-front, county-level offices of the Florida Department of Health from Tampa Bay south to the Florida Keys with regularity due to hundreds of water quality samples showing the seas are increasing in numbers of organisms that cause red tide.

Enough of those organisms show up and red tide blooms. And the blooms suck all the oxygen out of the water, which leaves none for the bait fish. So the bait fish suffocate, wash up on the beach and we have a red tide.

“I was out on the water yesterday, and I didn't notice red tide. And I didn’t see any dead fish,” Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay National Estuary Program, said late last week. “I’m in pretty good contact with a lot of recreational fishing guides who let me know if they see any signs of the red tide, so I don’t think we have anything overly concerning right now.”

How odd.

Never before have I reported on hundreds and hundreds of positive red tide samples in the same geographical regions without any upset noted by the typical marine types who understandably get frustrated when red tide shows up to mess with their livelihoods – especially water quality scientists and fishing captains.

However, I now know why, thanks to an offhand but insightful comment by Matt DePolis, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s environmental policy director.

For those of you not familiar with the locations of offshore fishing opportunities to the west of peninsular Florida, there are plenty, but two are especially beloved.

The Florida Middle Grounds, which would be a haul for a boat leaving from, say, a marina in Lee County, are absolutely awesome. The Middle Grounds are about 70-100 miles offshore northwest of Tampa Bay and cover roughly 460 square miles of the West Florida Continental Shelf.

The Middle Grounds consist of a series of ridges and banks that run parallel to the northwest shelf off the coast of West Florida. These ridges are up to 40 miles long, 10 miles wide, and with fish tucked in along banks, ridges, and trenches from 30 to 150 feet deep.

I caught the largest grouper of my life out there, as well as the largest of about four or five other species when I worked as a mate’s mate on a large party fishing boat from Clearwater Beach. I was 14 years old, and life was salty.

Safe to say that even with the creature comforts built into today’s 34- to 48-foot-long vessels, those sleek beauties with three or four outboard engines, most anglers heading out of the Caloosahatchee River would not set their LORANs to the Middle Grounds.

They’d aim for a similar region to the west-southwest of Fort Myers, an area not nearly as far away from land.

The same type of fishing. Same depths. Far closer.

SCCF’s DePolis told me that all of the anglers heading west from Lee County are arriving some 50 miles out with all of their baitfish dead. Pinfish, pilchards, blue runners, jumbo shrimp, threadfin herring – hard to catch enough, too expensive to buy enough, but live bait for many is key to successful offshore angling.

And most live bait systems on offshore boats rotate saltwater through the system by the forward movement of the boat pushing fresh saltwater water in and letting the older water out.

Despite red tide being everywhere inshore, it’s not yet in quantities to bloom. Offshore, however, the red tide sampling maps I look at every week have had big red blobs about 10 miles offshore – lots of red tide means big red blobs on a map. Makes sense.

Many scientists believe red tide upwells from the offshore depths and then either gets carried by the winds or the tides inshore and that is when and where a bloom meets the beach, and then we all know it.

Or it stays concentrated offshore while enough gets carried inshore to test high, like now.

Anglers on their way out blow right through the dense red tide concentrations, and their live bait dies, which they don’t realize until they’re done running full-throttle for 90 minutes to arrive at the perfect fishing spot with no red tide anywhere in the area. And no bait

Bummer.

And so ends, “The Mystery of the Dead Live Bait.”

RED TIDE

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sampled for the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, in Southwest Florida earlier this week and found traces of the bacterium inshore and offshore of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, and Monroe counties.

In the past week, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island unsuccessfully tteated a laughing gull for suspected toxic exposure to red tide. Two pelicans, two laughing gulls, and a cormorant died despite the care. Three laughing gulls are still being cared for.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

Water quality testing for cyanobacteria by the Lee County Environmental Lab reported no visible blue-green algae in the region.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection assessed satellite imagery of the Caloosahatchee River, Lake Okeechobee, and the St. Lucie River, but clouds block most of the satellite’s views.

The FDEP says it is important to remember the blue-green algae potential is subject to change due to rapidly changing environmental conditions or satellite inconsistencies.

What is red tide?

Red tide is one type of harmful algal bloom caused by high concentrations of the toxic dinoflagellate K. brevis, which is a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. Once inshore, these opportunistic organisms can use nearshore nutrient sources to fuel their growth.

Blooms typically last into winter or spring, but in some cases, can endure for more than one year.

Is red tide harmful?

K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins that can be harmful to the health of both wildlife and people. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. This is why you should monitor conditions and stay away from beaches where red tide is in bloom.

People in coastal areas can experience varying degrees of eye, nose and throat irritation during a red tide bloom. Some individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic lung disease might experience more severe symptoms.

Red tide toxins can also affect the central nervous system of fish and other marine life, which can lead to fish kills.

What causes red tide?

A red tide bloom develops naturally, but recent studies have discovered mankind's infusion of other nutrients into the mix can make the red tide last longer or get stronger. But biology (the organisms), chemistry (natural or man-made nutrients for growth) and physics (concentrating and transport mechanisms) interact to produce the algal bloom. No one factor causes the development of a red tide bloom.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are a group of organisms that can live in freshwater, saltwater or brackish water.

Large concentrations, called blooms, can change the water color to blue, green, brown, orange or red. Some cyanobacterial blooms can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of freshwater lakes and ponds. As algae in a cyanobacterial bloom die, the water may smell like something with a naturally unpleasant odor has now started to rot, too.

Is blue-green algae harmful?

Different types of blue-green algal bloom species can look different and have different impacts. However, regardless of species, many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make you or your pets sick if swallowed or possibly cause skin and eye irritation.

The FDEP advises staying out of water where algae is visibly present as specks or mats or where water is discolored. Pets or livestock should not come into contact with algal bloom-impacted water or with algal bloom material or fish on the shoreline. If they do, wash the animals right away.

What causes blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae blooms occur when the algae that are typically present grow in numbers more than normal. Within a few days, a bloom can cause clear water to become cloudy.

Winds tend to push the floating blooms to the shore where they become more noticeable. Cyanobacterial blooms can form in warm, slow-moving waters that are rich in nutrients. Blooms can occur at any time, but most often occur in late summer or early fall.

If any major type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

