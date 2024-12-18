Red tide caution set for Vanderbilt Beach, lifted at Bowman's Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County advises caution due to the presence of red tide near Vanderbilt Beach found in water samples taken this week.

Meanwhile, a similar caution has been lifted at Bowman's Beach in Lee County.

For the Vanderbilt Beach caution, residents and visitors are advised to take precautions if near affected areas including looking for information posted at most public beaches, avoiding wading or swimming in or around red tide, and washing skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location.

Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life.

At Bowmans Beach, follow-up water samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show red tide is no longer present or is at background levels near this location, indicating the public may resume water-related activities.

It is important that the public continue to exercise caution as red tide status can change when conditions are favorable. If you experience respiratory or eye irritation, consider leaving the area or seeking relief in an air-conditioned space.

CURRENT FLORIDA CONDITIONS

Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 65 samples collected from the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were observed in eight samples: one from Hillsborough County, six from Sarasota County, and one offshore of Lee County. We continue to use satellite chlorophyll imagery (USF, NOAA NCCOS) to track this patchy bloom and imagery continues to vary from day to day.

Imagery from December 17 reveals a 75 mile long patch of elevated chlorophyll along Florida’s Southwest Coast, located approximately five to 10 miles offshore of Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties, and extending about 35 miles across at its widest point. The recent imagery suggests that chlorophyll patch(es) have been pushed southward, consistent with the southern transport expected from prior ocean circulation forecasts from the past few weeks.

Additional details are provided below.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to low concentrations in Pinellas County, background to medium concentrations in Hillsborough County, very low to low concentrations in Manatee County, background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, very low concentrations in Charlotte County, very low to high concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background to low concentrations in Collier County.

What to do for red tide

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions if near affected area:

Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/or check current water quality status at Protecting Florida Together.

Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner. Make sure the air conditioner filter is maintained according to manufacturer's specifications.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.

Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.

What is Red Tide?

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of a toxin-producing dinoflagellate called Karenia brevis (K. brevis), a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and current . At high enough concentrations, K. brevis can discolor water and give it a red or brown hue.

