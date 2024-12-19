Tire Amnesty Day for discarded tires now planned for Jan. 11

Lee County residents can drop off passenger car tires at the Lee County Mosquito Control District, 15191 Homestead Road in Lehigh Acres on Jan. 11 as part of Tire Amnesty Day.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 12, the event was rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton.

Lee County Solid Waste is partnering with Lee County Mosquito Control District and Fort Myers East Rotary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saturday event to help residents rid neighborhoods of discarded passenger car tires.

Tires are an ideal breeding habitat for the mosquito species that can transmit Zika, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and even dog heartworm, according to the district.

Rainwater collects in tires, which creates the perfect home for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Once water gets into tires, it does not drain. This wet, hidden environment helps the mosquito to complete its life cycle to become the adult that bites people and animals.

“We are excited about the county’s partnership with Mosquito Control for this program,” said Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who represents Lehigh Acres. “Properly disposing of tires at this event comes at no cost to residents and provides an alternative to illegal dumping. In the case of tires, illegal dumping is not only unsightly but it’s also a public health concern. We encourage residents to take the extra effort and help keep our community safe and clean.”

Residents can bring up to eight passenger car tires each, with or without rims, to the event. Lee County will dispose of the tires at no cost to the residents.

Only on-road vehicle tires will be accepted at this event. For information about how to dispose of larger, off-road tires, call Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000.

Residents who are unable to participate in the Tire Amnesty Day may place up to two passenger car tires curbside on their weekly waste collection day to be picked up.

