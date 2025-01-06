Annual Punta Gorda seawall assessment set Jan. 9-March 1

From January 9, through March 1, Punta Gorda will be running its annual seawall assessment.

During low tide periods, city staff will inspect seawalls in the southwest and southeast zones of Punta Gorda Isles. The boundary of these zones is Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda Isles perimeter canal, Almar Drive, Muscovie Court, and around the tract of land known as Bird Navigation.

The Burnt Store Isles District will also be inspected, with the boundary of that zone from Burnt Store Isles perimeter canal and Monaco Driver.

For additional information on this project, please contact Canal Maintenance Supervisor, Marc Storm, Punta Gorda Public Works Department at (941) 575-5050 between the business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.