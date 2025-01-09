© 2025 WGCU News
Keep Charlotte Beautiful Tire Amnesty Day planned Jan. 25

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:29 PM EST
Braun, Michael

Keep Charlotte Beautiful will be hosting a Tire Amnesty Day event from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Charlotte County Administration Center parking lot located at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County residents can drop off a maximum of 12 car and truck tires (22 in. or less) with proof of Charlotte County residency.

No commercial tires will be accepted at the event.

WGCU Staff
