Keep Charlotte Beautiful Tire Amnesty Day planned Jan. 25

Keep Charlotte Beautiful will be hosting a Tire Amnesty Day event from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Charlotte County Administration Center parking lot located at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County residents can drop off a maximum of 12 car and truck tires (22 in. or less) with proof of Charlotte County residency.

No commercial tires will be accepted at the event.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.