Naples Botanical Garden using prescribed burn in Preserve area

Naples Botanical Garden will conduct a prescribed fire on 8.5 acres in the property’s Preserve, south of the Evenstad Horticulture Campus, for several hours today.

Carefully controlled fires like this one are an important public safety precaution because they reduce organic matter, such as pine needles and fallen leaves, that can fuel wildfires.

Moreover, fire is critical for the health of Florida ecosystems. It encourages the growth of new plants and promotes seed sprouting, among other benefits.

The garden began reintroducing fire to its natural areas in 2023, working with a certified burn manager, his staff, and land managers from neighboring conservation organizations.

The Natural Resources Team has prepared the designated area to be ready for prescribed fire. Safety measures include:

The creation of “fire breaks” or pathways clear of plants and debris. These paths prevent the spread of the fire beyond the designated area.

Debris removal. Staff have raked and removed excess fuels and other accumulated materials from bases of trees that they don’t want to burn to limit the fire’s intensity.

Tree trimming. Staff have removed low-growing branches to prevent flames from climbing into the canopy.

Training. Our conservationists have taken all state-required coursework and gained experience by assisting with prescribed fires on other nearby conservation lands.

Continued monitoring over the next several days.

Along with its own trained staff, the garden has hired a certified prescribed burn manager and team to complete this prescribed burn. The Greater Naples Fire District plans to assist, and other partner agencies may send volunteer experts as well.

The garden will remain open during normal hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for Members), with portions of the Lake Trail and Preserve closed to ensure guests’ safety. Smoke impacts to the garden and surrounding community are expected to be minimal due to today’s wind direction.

