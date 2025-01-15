Calusa Waterkeeper mourns the loss of Captain Codty Pierce

Codty Pierce, a local charter boat captain with deep roots in Southwest Florida’s environment, became the Calusa Waterkeeper just about two years ago. The Lee County native grew up fishing the local waters and observing the hydrology and environments of Pine Island Sound, Charlotte Harbor, and Estero Bay and had experience in wetlands restoration and native landscaping.

Today, the environmental organization he helmed is in mourning with the news that Pierce died Monday.

"As the heart and soul of our organization, Codty’s unwavering commitment to protecting the waters of Southwest Florida and his fearless advocacy for the environment have left an indelible mark on all who knew him," Connie Ramos-Williams, the Calusa Waterkeeper executive director, said in a statement about Pierce's death.

The Calusa Waterkeeper organization is largely composed of volunteers who, among similar environmental efforts, work to restore and maintain the health of the Caloosahatchee River, which flows from Lake Okeechobee to the Gulf of Mexico and its surrounding watershed. Pierce was an integral part of that process from his March 2023 start and throughout the past two years.

Calusa Waterkeeper is the name of the local organization that is a member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance with 300 groups that work to protect and preserve water resources around the world. Calusa Waterkeeper is also the name given to the person who runs the nonprofit, a role formerly held by John Cassani, who served as the first Caloosahatchee Waterkeeper for over six years and retired at the beginning of 2023.

As the Calusa Waterkeeper, the 36-year-old Pierce was the organization’s lead advocate, and represented the group and its mission to protect the Caloosahatchee River and surrounding waterways.

In a February 2023 article about Pierce, WGCU Senior Environmental Writer Tom Bayles delved into his background and qualifications.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to share my knowledge and passion for Southwest Florida’s environment and history,” Pierce said in the article. “It’s exciting to be able to give back to this place I love, and to be working to improve our environment, educate the public and strive for better environmental standards for our rich and biodiverse coastal community,"

Ramos-Williams said there was no one like Pierce.

"His passion for the water, his tireless work, and the generosity with which he shared his knowledge and love of nature made him a beloved figure to all who crossed his path," she said. "He was often called 'the watchdog of our waters' for his ability to speak hard truths, inspire action, and ignite hope for a healthier future for our ecosystems."

Pierce was described by the Calusa Waterkeeper organization as: "a rising environmental leader whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of advocates, scientists, and citizens dedicated to safeguarding our precious natural resources. He had the rare gift of making everyone he encountered feel valued, understood, and empowered to make a difference."

Ramos-Williams said the organization's thoughts and prayers were with his family, friends, and loved ones.

"There is no one who met or knew Codty who did not immediately feel the warmth of his spirit, his infectious enthusiasm, and his deep love for the natural world he worked so hard to protect," she said. "At this time, the Calusa Waterkeeper team is focused on honoring Codty’s memory and continuing his work. We are grateful for your understanding and support as we navigate this profound loss. Codty’s impact will never be forgotten, and he will be missed more than words can express."

WGCU Senior Environmental Writer Tom Bayles contributed to this report.