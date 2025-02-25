Charlotte County, Punta Gorda set temporary burn ban; Five other counties limit use of fire

Braun, Michael

The Charlotte County Commission and the City of Punta Gorda have imposed a ban on all outdoor burning, including the use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers, due to ongoing drought conditions and increased fire risk.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Fair recommended the ban, citing the potential for extreme fire behavior resulting from current drought conditions, that could cause fires to ignite easily, burn intensely, and spread rapidly.

The ban prohibits recreational fires, the burning of yard waste, and pile burning for land clearing. Agricultural and silvicultural controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt. Commercial and permitted fireworks displays may be allowed on a case-by-case basis with approval from the local fire marshal.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the Commission votes to lift it.

Burn bans also remain in effect in Collier, Sarasota, Glades, Hendry and Highlands counties in Southwest Florida,

