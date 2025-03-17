VoLo Foundation brings a bit of Hollywood to Orlando at annual Climate Correction conference

VoLo Foundation’s reach is international, but a foothold in Hollywood and American media is the latest tactic the environmental nonprofit is exploring to further its message that the time to act on climate change is now.

The foundation’s annual Climate Correction conference packed a 225-person room in Orlando to capacity late last week, despite moving to the facility three years ago for more room, bringing a larger audience to hear another year’s slate of speakers introduce solutions to the complex challenges posed by global warming and resulting worldwide climate change.

The conference has grown into a multi-day event. The speakers filled the agenda on Thursday, and several showed that VoLo is looking to advance their climate change narrative in movies, television shows, and through media organizations.

“It doesn’t have to impact the story, but they mention it as part of the dialogue. They talk about climate change,” said speaker Bruno Olmedo Quiroga. He is vice president of strategy at a firm that encourages writers, producers, and streamers to integrate climate storytelling into Hollywood’s biggest films and TV shows. “They show it, and that makes a difference,” he said.

Presenting the “Climate on Screen: Hollywood's Role in Shaping Culture with Film and Media”, he was speaking in Spanish like many of the presenters early in the day with translation provided via headphones.

While he was not involved in all of the films and television shows he mentioned, Olmedo Quiroga pointed out climate-change-related cinematography in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” the John Krasinski-directed horror film “A Quiet Place,” and the television show “Abbott Elementary,” which he said is storytelling that shapes culture and sparks action.

Nominated for an Oscar as Best Animated Feature this year, “The Wild Robot” depicts a futuristic world where climate change has run its course and the lead character — Roz, a humanoid-like robot — is stranded on an island due to rising seas that's battered by intense storms and other extreme weather. At one point the Golden Gate Bridge is shown underwater.

“They don’t even talk about it,” he said. “They just show it underwater in a very artistic and creative way.”

Climate change philanthropy

Created in 2014, the VoLo Foundation works to convince people worldwide that solutions to climate change must be based in sound scientific principles or will fail.

Founders David Vogel and Thais Lopez Vogel merged their last names to come up with “VoLo,” then created their foundation with a driven mission to be a powerful catalyst for action to fight climate change.

The private family foundation has grown into a significant force in climate philanthropy, particularly through its grants to dozens of other nonprofits totaling $63 million during the last decade. (Editor's note: VoLo contributes to the yearly expenses of WGCU's environmental reporting position.)

The couple, who have a blended family of six children, work to spread the message that climate change is not only an environmental issue, it is a threat to health, agriculture, real estate, tourism, and the economy — especially in Florida.

One of the main ways it does so is by providing financing to people and nonprofits to promote environmental sustainability, scientific research, and community resilience.

The Palm Beach Gardens-based foundation has a heavy presence in the Sunshine State, giving to the Everglades Foundation, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and the Jupiter Environmental Research and Field Studies Academy at Jupiter High School, among others. Last year, VoLo awarded more than $13 million in grants with more than one-third going to environmental nonprofits in Florida.

Another VoLo investment in Hollywood includes director, screenwriter, and producer Michael P. Nash’s “Chasing Truth,” the sequel to “Climate Refugees,” which explored the global impact of climate change by visiting 48 countries to meet face-to-face and listen to the people directly affected.

“Climate Refugees” premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, where it garnered critical acclaim. It was also featured at the L.A. Film Festival and was screened at the United Nations.

Nash’s sequel, which is scheduled for release later this year, delves into the intersection between overpopulation, climate change, and resource scarcity.

It also earns David Vogel and Thais Lopez Vogel executive producer credits, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, and his father, George.

VoLo Foundation / WGCU David Vogel and Thais Lopez Vogel

“The Vogels know that the solutions are going to be through education, through a way that people can connect emotionally, through what people can watch,” Oliver said at the end of the conference. “You’re going to see more and more things come out and be related to VoLo Foundation funding, more initiatives that are going to tell stories and help people connect with climate solutions that may be right in their backyard – or just something that's easy to watch, to learn, to engage with

Not about politics

Despite one politically-focused session, and the federal environmental programs and initiatives being targeted by the Trump administration, Oliver said that’s not the reason the house was packed this year.

“It isn't really related to any type of government change, because that's going to keep on changing, and the climate is still going to be needing solutions, and we're going to still have to be doing this work, no matter who takes role in presidency, so or leadership in the government level,” Oliver said. “That’s going to be an ongoing thing for us.”

Several journalists spoke including Seth Borenstein, a long-time science writer for The Associated Press, who recounted lessons learned during decades of covering climate change.

The “Building Toward Bipartisan Solutions” session was hosted by George Behrakis, co-founder of the Climate Solutions Fund, and Andrea Yodsampa, CEO of Deploy/US, both of whom work to engage right-of-center voters on climate policy. The pair discussed prospects for meaningful climate action in the current political landscape, which includes how philanthropy and civility can work to make climate change a bipartisan priority.

While a bipartisan focus on climate change is important, Thais López Vogel previously said addressing climate change isn’t just the responsibility of governments.

“Communities, businesses, and individuals all play a crucial role,” she said. “The need for individual commitment has never been greater.”

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

