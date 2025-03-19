© 2025 WGCU News
Corkscrew Regional Watershed planning prescribed burn today

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
The Escribano Point WMA encompasses approximately 4,129 acres in Santa Rosa County and stretches along the Blackwater and East Bay. Its shoreline protects over 10 miles of northwest Florida coast and is host to numerous imperiled species. FWC photo
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conser/Florida Fish and Wildlife

The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a 26-acre prescribed burn in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) Management Area in Lee County today..

The burn unit is in the CREW Management Area, approximately 6 miles west of SR 82 and 1.3 miles south of Corkscrew Road. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the accompanying map.

More on prescribed burns

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

